YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a vacant 713 Crandall Ave. home on Youngstown’s North Side was heavily damaged in a fire late Wednesday.

Crews were called about 10:35 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the second floor.

The fire was confined to the second floor but caused $4,000 in damage.

A cause was not listed.