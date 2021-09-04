Vacant home goes up in flames

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An arson investigator is going to take closer look at a house fire.

Youngstown firefighters worked hard overnight as this vacant house on Woodford Avenue went up in flames.

It happened just after 4 a.m.

Several times crews entered the house to make sure no one was inside.

Then they worked to put out the flames as smoke escaped through the roof.

Firefighters say it appears the residents had recently moved out of the house.

There were some pieces of furniture on the curb and no one inside at the time of the fire.