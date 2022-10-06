YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after several copper pipes and some equipment were found broken up at a vacant East Side school.

Police were called about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to Mary Haddow School, 2800 Oak Street Extension, by an employee of Youngstown City Schools who found evidence that someone had recently broken in.

Reports said police also had two alarm calls at the school the night before. The disposition of those calls was not noted in a police report.

Inside, police found a utility panel and an alarm panel tampered with and some of the wires on the alarm cut, reports said. Also inside, police found several pipes as well as a pump that were cut in pieces in a utility room, reports said. There was a screwdriver and a wrench.

A police dog did a search of the building but found no one inside.