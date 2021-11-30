Va. man accused of punching woman at Boardman hotel

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Tuesday at $15,000 for a Virginia man accused of felony domestic violence.

Chauncey Collins, 43, of Hampton, Va., was arraigned via video hookup from the Mahoning County jail before Judge Joseph Houser in Mahoning County Area Court on a fourth degree felony count of domestic violence.

Collins has been in jail since Saturday when he was arrested by Boardman police outside a Tiffany South hotel.

Reports said police were called about 9:15 p.m. to the hotel by Collins’ girlfriend, who told police she had argued with Collins earlier and that he had come to her room to get his things.

Collins grabbed the woman’s purse and suitcase and became upset when he discovered she hid her wallet, reports said. The woman told Collins to calm down and go to sleep but he punched her and grabbed her cheeks, scratching her, before he left the room, reports said.

Police found Collins hiding in a fenced in area at a nearby parking lot, reports said.

A records check revealed Collins has a prior domestic violence plea in Virginia, which is why he was charged with a felony.

Mahoning County Common Pleas Records show Collins was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to two counts of felonious assault with a firearm specification over an incident that happened in Youngstown. Details of that case are not available.