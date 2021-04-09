Utopia nightclub reopening nearly week after deadly shooting

One man was killed and two others were hurt at the Youngstown club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Utopia Nightclub in Youngstown is reopening Friday after the shooting that killed a man last weekend.

The owner of the club on Midlothian Boulevard said he hopes people come out this weekend for a fun and safe time.

Nearly a week ago, authorities say 27-year-old Charles Allen was shot and killed and two others were hurt.

Investigators are still looking for information on the shooting, saying they didn’t find the shooter when they first got to the club.

Officers did find shell casings from at least two different weapons so detectives believe more than one person fired a gun.