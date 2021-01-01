Utility pole damaged, power knocked out in area of Campbell crash

The crash happened in the 600 block of 12th Street

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A utility pole was damaged after a crash Friday morning in Campbell.

It happened in the 600 block of 12th Street, according to a post on the Campbell Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Crews closed the road between Coitsville and McCartney roads while utility crews surveyed the area. Coitsville Road is open in both directions.

Ohio Edison was called to the scene to replace the damaged pole.

The Campbell Fire Department warned that traffic signals at the intersection aren’t working due to a loss of power from the crash.

According to First Energy’s website, there were just over 100 power outages in Campbell as of 9:30 a.m.