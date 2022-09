HEMPFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A crash involving an ambulance damaged a utility pole in Mercer County.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Hamburg Road in Hempfield Township.

According to Dispatch, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle, and a utility pole was damaged. There were just over 100 people without power in Mercer County, mostly in Hempfield Township.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.