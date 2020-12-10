USPS says it’s working ‘as quickly as possible’ to process, deliver holiday packages

Recently, it seems these delays have been longer than normal

(WKBN) – If you are waiting by the mailbox for items from recent online shopping, you’re not alone. We found that many people are waiting and wondering when their items will arrive.

Online ordering for the holidays can cause some delays in packages arriving on time.

“I have packages that should’ve been here Nov. 26 and for whatever reason, they’re sitting in Cleveland,” said Marci Ellwood, of Niles.

But recently, it seems these delays have been longer than normal and it has many wondering if their Christmas cards and packages will get there in time for the holidays.

“I sent something out to California Nov. 6 and they still don’t have it,” Ellwood said.

On social media today, we asked viewers what they’re seeing after they’ve order packages. Many say it has taken weeks to get some orders. Other packages haven’t even shown up through online tracking or at all.

On Thursday, we reached out to the USPS and they sent us this statement:

This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges. The postal service is experiencing significant volume increases, while at the same time employee availability has been reduced due to the impacts of COVID-19. We are flexing our resources to process and deliver the mail as quickly as possible. We are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays. Customers needing assistance are encouraged to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

For one local company, the delays and lost packages are costing them money during their busiest time of year. The Southern Carnation Company has had to stop taking holiday orders a week earlier than usual to try and get items to customers on time for Christmas.

Owner Bryanna Bryan said she could be losing up to $500 worth of sales because of it. She also said they can’t go to another shipping company because that would raise prices for people already having a tough time getting by during a pandemic.

The USPS does have holiday deadlines when it comes to your mail and packages, check out their website for a complete list.