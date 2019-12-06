$5 million reward offered for Russian accused of hacking Sharon Schools, other businesses

Federal investigators say the crimes resulted in losses of tens of millions of dollars to victims worldwide

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The U.S. government is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an alleged Russian hacker, who investigators say targeted several entities, including Sharon Schools.

Charges against Maksim Yakubets, aka “aqua, 32, of Moscow, Russia, were unsealed this week.

Investigators say Yakubets was involved in international computer hacking and bank fraud schemes, dating back to May 2009.

Also charged is Igor Turashev, 38, from Yoshkar-Ola, Russia. He was also indicted for his role in what investigators described as a “Bugat” malware conspiracy.

“For over a decade, Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev led one of the most sophisticated transnational cybercrime syndicates in the world,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. “Deploying ‘Bugat’ malware, also known as ‘Cridex’ and ‘Dridex,’ these cybercriminals targeted individuals and companies in western Pennsylvania and across the globe in one of the most widespread malware campaigns we have ever encountered.”

According to the indictment, the two used malware which defeated antivirus and other protective measures to protect personal financial and online banking information. They used a “phishing” email to get an employee of the Sharon City School District to click on a graphic, leading to the installment of malware on the computers at the district, the indictment states.

The indictment says Yakubets and Turashev then tried to transfer $999,000 from the district’s account to a bank in the Kiev, Ukraine.

Attorney Brady said he has family who attended Sharon Schools and said he will “go to the ends of the earth” to prosecute anyone who victimizes citizens.

“We know, that for every dollar stolen from a school, that is one less dollar for the football team or the girls’ basketball team, one less dollar for teachers’ salaries or for special education,” he said. “For every dollar stolen from an individual, that’s one less dollar for retirement, or for their children’s eduction or for a family vacation.”

The suspects also victimized other businesses, including two banks, a petroleum company and metal manufacturer, according to the indictment.

Those with information on Yakubets were urged to contact their local FBI office or nearly American Embassy or Consulate.