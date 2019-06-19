US Marshals warn against phone scams in Youngstown area

Do not give personal or financial information over the phone to unknown callers

(WKBN) – U.S. Marshals warn that if you get a phone call from someone who claims to be them, think twice.

There has been a spike in scam calls in the Youngstown area. It’s a nationwide scam in which the caller claims to be from the U.S. Marshals, a court officer or another law enforcement individual.

Marshals said the scammers claim you owe a fine for not reporting for jury duty or another offense. The scammers will say you can pay them through a prepaid debit card (Green Dot or gift card) by reading them the card number over the phone.

These scammers often sound credible because they provide information like badge numbers, names of real law enforcement officers and judges, and courthouse addresses. They may also “spoof” their phone numbers so a real court or government agency will come up on your caller ID.

U.S. Marshals would never ask for a credit, debit, gift card or banking routing number. They would not ask you to wire money for any reason.

Do not give personal or financial information over the phone to unknown callers.

You can call the U.S. District Court in Youngstown (330-884-7400) to verify a court order.

If you get a call like this, hang up and report it to your local U.S. Marshals office (Northern District of Ohio: 216-522-2150) and the Federal Trade Commission. You can remain anonymous.