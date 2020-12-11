US Marshals search for man indicted for Boardman woman’s death

George Hill was indicted on two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of Jennifer Mullen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a man indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury for the death of a Boardman woman.

George Hill, 45, was indicted on two counts of murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of Jennifer Mullen, 35.

Mullen, 35, died June 1 in the St. Elizabeth Health Center from injuries she sustained either May 30 or May 31 in her Shields Road home.

Boardman police Detective Greg Stepuk said police were called to her home about 6:40 a.m. May 31 for a report of a person suffering from severe intoxication. When they arrived, they found Mullen in a bathroom foaming at the mouth.

Stepuk said Mullen had a skull fracture she received from falling backwards out of a tub and hitting her head on the floor. While at the hospital medical personnel also discovered other injuries on her.

Stepuk interviewed Hill, who was Mullen’s live-in boyfriend. Hill said that Mullen fell after a heavy night of drinking, but an autopsy found she had little to no alcohol in her system.

Stepuk had her urine tested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol to independently confirm her alcohol levels, and it came back the same as the autopsy, he said.

“What he was telling us was a complete fabrication,” Stepuk said.

Mullen’s death is the third homicide in Boardman for 2020. Mahoning County has a total of six homicides for 2020 outside of Youngstown, which has 27 homicides.