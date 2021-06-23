US Marshals looking for Youngstown area’s most-wanted fugitives

(WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Youngstown Division of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for help in locating the area’s “most-wanted fugitives.”

Investigators say the following suspects should be considered dangerous and you should not approach them:

Andre Stephon McCoy, Jr., age 21: Charged with three counts of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence

Khayree Williams, 24: Charged with aggravated murder

Juan Adrian Leonard, 33: Charged with discharging a firearm into a habitation

Luis Navarro Febres, 39: Charged with assault on a Boardman police officer and resisting arrest

Woody Eugene McMullin, Jr., 25: Charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, fentanyl and possession of a firearm

Those who have information on where the suspects might be can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting the keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.