US Marshals looking for woman accused of drug activity

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for fugitive Tanisha Ford. They are offering a reward for information that would lead to her capture.

Ford is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration for conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances.

Ford, 28, is described as a Black female, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Her last known address is near the 5300 block of Summer Avenue in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Anyone with information should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip on the U.S. Marshals Service website.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.