US Marshals arrest Youngstown fugitive found hiding in trunk of car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown fugitive is now in custody after U.S. Marshals found him hiding in the trunk of a car.

Michael Childs, 36, was indicted back in June on several drug charges and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators received a tip that Childs was hiding out at a home on Meredyth Lane in Youngstown.

When officers got to the home, they heard a commotion in the garage. After searching the home and garage, officers opened the trunk of the car in the garage and found him.

Childs surrendered and was arrested. He will remain in jail until his first court appearance.