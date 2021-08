ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced they arrested Tanisha Ford Thursday, after offering a reward for information that would lead to her capture earlier in the week.

Ford, 28, was wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Drug Enforcement Administration for conspiracy to possess and distribute controlled substances.

She was arrested Thursday morning at a home in the 10900 block of Shaker Blvd in Cleveland.