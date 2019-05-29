Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

US Marshals arrest ‘most-wanted fugitive’ in Youngstown

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Jamar Houser, charged with felonious assault

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested one of its most-wanted fugitives. 

Agents arrested Jamar Houser Wednesday morning at a house on the south side of Youngstown.

Houser was added to the U.S. Marshals’ top five wanted list earlier this month for the Youngstown area.

Investigators said Houser was captured as a result of tips that resulted from the news story. 

Houser was wanted for the felonious assault of a police officer and a parole violation, according to Marshals. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story