US Marshals arrest ‘most-wanted fugitive’ in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested one of its most-wanted fugitives.

Agents arrested Jamar Houser Wednesday morning at a house on the south side of Youngstown.

Houser was added to the U.S. Marshals’ top five wanted list earlier this month for the Youngstown area.

Investigators said Houser was captured as a result of tips that resulted from the news story.

Houser was wanted for the felonious assault of a police officer and a parole violation, according to Marshals.