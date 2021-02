Robert Basic is one of two men indicted in late 2020 for having child pornography images on a cell phone

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested an Austintown man involved in a child pornography case.

Robert Basic, 43, is facing four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Basic is one of two men who were indicted in late 2020 for having child pornography images on a cell phone.

His co-defendant Ryan Marenkovic received a nine month sentence for two counts of the same crime.