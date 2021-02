The suspect was under house arrest in Youngstown before his arrest Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested a man Thursday indicted on charges that he raped and robbed a 79-year-old grandmother in Campbell.

Anthony Consiglio faces charges of rape, attempted rape, aggravated robbery, robbery, theft from a person in a protected class, assault and obstructing official business.

