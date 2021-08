NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thanks to a tip, a wanted fugitive is behind bars in Youngstown.

U.S. Marshals arrested Shawn Squires, 35, in Niles.

He was wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshals report.

The original charges against Squires are aggravated robbery and obstructing official business.

They announced Tuesday their five top fugitives from the area and now four are still wanted.