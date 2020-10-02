Man accused of dragging Jackson Twp. officer during traffic stop found hiding in bathtub, Marshals say

Police said he grabbed the officer's arm and dragged him along for a short distance as he drove away

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals arrested the man who is accused of dragging a Jackson Township police officer along after driving away during a traffic stop.

Nicholas Roman, 22, of Streetsboro, was arrested in Ravenna Friday morning. Marshals said they found him hiding in a bathtub and he wouldn’t cooperate with them.

He was arrested on warrants and is being held in the Portage County Jail until he can be transferred to the Mahoning County Jail.

Roman faces charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Police said Officer Tyler Vasko pulled Roman over on State Route 45 Wednesday night.

When Vasko walked up to the car, police said Roman grabbed his arm and dragged him along for a short distance as he drove away.

Vasko was able to free himself but fell to the pavement. He was taken to the hospital but is doing OK now.

