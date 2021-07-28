US Marshals arrest Austintown man charged with pointing gun at woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of our area’s top five most wanted fugitives was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail Wednesday.

John Vath Jr., 44, of Austintown, was named a wanted fugitive in 2019. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence, intimidation of a public servant, aggravated menacing, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premise and resisting arrest.

He is being held without bond.

A warrant for his arrest was originally issued Nov. 26, 2019 after Austintown police were called to Styx bar Nov. 11.

There, witnesses told Austintown police Vath was arguing with a woman and pointed a gun at her head. She told police Vath threatened to shoot her.

Police said they tracked Vath’s vehicle to his home on Moherman Avenue but were not able to make contact at that time.