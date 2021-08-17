US Marshals announce Valley’s top 5 wanted fugitives

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals announced Tuesday their five top fugitives from the area.

They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the following suspects:

Andre Stephon McCoy, Jr., 21, is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, robbery and tampering with evidence

Shawn Squires, 35, is wanted on charges of a parole violation (original charges are aggravated robbery and obstructing official business)

Gregory Stallworth, 29, is wanted on a murder charge

Cameron Tillis, 35, is wanted on charges of aggravated murder, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence

Heather Keller, 48, is wanted on charges of grand theft and arson

People wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous.