YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A news story Tuesday lead to an arrest of a man in Youngstown.

Keith Black, 57, was wanted on charges of having weapons under disability.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force named its five most-wanted fugitives in Youngstown Tuesday morning. Black was included in that list.

Marshals say they arrested Black at his home on Steel Street after receiving a tip.