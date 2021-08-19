US Marshalls arrest man on warrant, find multiple guns in ‘hidden room’ in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man wanted by the U.S. Marshalls on a federal arrest warrant was arrested Tuesday in Niles.

A Niles Street Crimes Unit officer saw the man, Richard M. Lacella, in the yard of a Victor Ave. house.

After the warrant was confirmed for the man, the Street Crimes Unit, Detective Bureau and the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force surrounded the home.

When they entered, Lacella was found hiding inside a secret/hidden room built off an upstairs bedroom, according to police.

Inside, officers say they found multiple assault rifles, sniper rifles, illegal silencers, firearms parts and materials to assemble firearms.

Lacella was previously convicted and under indictment. He is barred by law from possessing any firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also on scene. They took over the investigation of the weapons found and the possible assembly of illegal firearms from inside the residence.

Methamphetamine was also seized from the home, police say.

Another man at the residence, Nieto Edwardo Aaron of Redlands, California, was found to have an active warrant from the Trumbull County Sheriff and was also arrested, according to a release.