CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wedding season is right around the corner. With pandemic restrictions lifting, more people are looking to tie the knot this year, but some complications are creating havoc for jewelers.

According to The Knot, a wedding planning service, 2.6 million weddings are expected to happen in 2022. That’s well above the 2.2 million average of American weddings before the pandemic.

Komara Jewelers in Canfield is seeing many couples searching for the perfect ring.

“With COVID, a lot of things were on hold, so they’re finally getting married this year as well as just being together. People are just deciding to take the plunge and why not just get married?” said Brianna Komara, co-owner of Komara Jewelers.

Wedding season this year comes just after the United States put a ban on Russian diamonds here in the country. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is really impacting the entire jewelry industry.

“Gold also spiked recently, but it’s been fluctuating like within $100 in a day or two,” said Rob Komara, co-owner of Komara Jewelers.

Jewelers are also feeling the effects of supply chain shortages. The U.S. Treasury estimates roughly 30 percent of diamonds produced worldwide are from Russian mines.

The pandemic also made it difficult for diamond cutters — another reason for climbing jewelry prices.

“The diamond cutters, because of COVID, they had to shut some of the factories for a couple of weeks, so they’re not cutting those small stones,” Brianna said.

The Komaras say prices for lab-cut diamonds have also increased, though not as drastically as mine diamonds.