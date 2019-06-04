US Attorney’s Office: Man sold drugs out of Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Youngstown men are facing federal drug trafficking and weapons charges, according to an unsealed indictment.

Anthony Cleveland, 28, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jamayle Roland, also 28, is charged with distribution of crack cocaine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Cleveland sold drugs from his Alameda Avenue home.

The indictment says Cleveland had 48 grams of cocaine, 69 grams of crack cocaine, a rifle, two pistols and ammunition in September 2018. He was not allowed to have guns because he had been convicted before.

Roland took customers to that house, got drugs and took customers’ payments back to Cleveland, according to the indictment. Investigators say Roland also sold 20 grams of crack cocaine in September 2018.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is still looking into it.