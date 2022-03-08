(WKBN) – Ursuline High School senior Molly Burke won a state championship this past weekend at the Ohio State Speech and Debate State Championship held in Wooster.

Burke finished first in Informative Speaking. There were 57 competitors in the category.

The title of her speech was “How We Look At Her.” Burke described it as “an informative speech on how women are portrayed in the media through ‘The Male Gaze.’ It is essentially about how women in cinema have been objectified throughout history and continue to be today. I also talk about the major implications on that and how it has created dangerous environments for women and especially LGBTQ+ women.”

Last year, Burke was state runner-up. The win qualifies her for the national speech tournament in June in Louisville, Kentucky.

Also finishing as finalists were Millie Heschmeyer of Cardinal Mooney who was third in Dramatic Interpretation. Liberty High’s Aset Jones-Bey finished fourth in the same category.

Photo of Canfield’s speech and debate team courtesy of Canfield High School

Canfield’s Nicole DeFabio finished fifth in Humorous Interpretation.

Among the area’s teams, Canfield High had the best finish in eighth place overall. Howland finished 15th, South Range 21st, Austintown Fitch 24th and Warren JFK 25th.