Ursuline students welcome cutting-edge tech to biology classroom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – High schools across the nation are getting upgrades in technology. One local school has some tech even some universities don’t have yet.

Ursuline High School in Youngstown is taking their biology classes to the next level with a virtual dissection table in one of their classrooms.

The innovative piece of technology, called Anotamage, incorporates different biological dissections into one piece. For example, students can study different animals, MRI scans, and the human body. It allows students to actually see the human body up close and give them a look they normally wouldn’t see.

When students pull up any type of image on the table, it labels everything down to the specific blood vessel and where it starts from.

Teachers at the school felt it was necessary to buy the Anotamage because textbooks can only give students a one-dimensional look at things. The new equipment lets students interact with every picture through special touch pens.

Staci Raab, a teacher at Ursuline, says the table gives students more opportunities to learn the way they want to.

“We have a lot of technology in the building, and we wanted to make sure we increase our students’ exposure to technology and to the subject matter itself. This was kind of the best way to do both,” Raab said.

Some of the students say the table has given them a new motivation to learn because it’s not just opening another textbook or sitting through another lecture.

“I’ll walk into Bio and I’m like we get to play with the Anotamage Table today rather than just another day of reading, taking notes. It makes the whole experience more exciting, and you want to learn more, you’re more eager,” said Chole Ballesteros, junior at Ursuline High School.

Though it’s still early in the school year, the students will be using it multiple times for their daily lessons.