Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown announce death of Sister Jerome Corcoran

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sister Jerome Corcoran, a staple in the Mahoning Valley, has died at 105 years old.

Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown announced her passing Sunday afternoon.

The Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown mourn the death of Sister Jerome Corcoran. She died Sunday, June 6 at the Motherhouse. She was very peaceful. We have been surrounding her with prayer for the last two weeks. We trust she is now rejoicing with all the Holy Ones and her Loving God.

Sister Jerome will be remembered for her community engagement and leadership. Throughout her years of service, she founded several educational organizations in the area.

For the past 85 years, she dedicated her life to the people of the Mahoning Valley.

Starting her career of generosity in the late 1960s, she started a reading program for children and later opened the Mill Creek Children Center in 1976.

At 103 years old, Sister Jerome recalls how the Great Depression helped shape her future

During the 2000s, she continued to serve in education programs taking place in correctional facilities and opened her own nonprofit program called Sister Jerome’s Poor Program.

Throughout her life, she served and emphasized the connection between education, the poor and the prison system.

Sister Jerome retired at 99 years old, but even after retirement, she continued to dedicate her time to helping others.

At her 100th birthday celebration, she said, “Please, everybody, think of the poor. It’s easier not to do. I know, because you’ve heard of it often, but someday, you’re getting a little hungry for supper, remember they’re even hungrier and their income does not pay for food.”

Sister Jerome was a graduate of Ursuline High School and devoted the majority of her life as a nun to helping the people of Youngstown.

Throughout the years, she received numerous honors, including the 2015 Pioneer Award by the William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society. Sister Jerome was also inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2016, located in Columbus.

Funeral arrangements are pending.