YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School was locked down after a person posed as a student was found in the school Friday.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, a teenager who wasn’t a student walked into the school, went into a restroom and put on a jersey resembling an Ursuline shirt. This was done to pull a prank on an Ursuline student.

Police said school officials recognized him as someone who wasn’t a student, so the school was locked down as a precaution.

An email went out to students and staff, informing them that Youngstown police were called regarding the incident. The email stated at no time was there any risk to student safety.

The school day will continue as normal.

Police say the suspect was arrested and charged, though the person’s name was not released yet.

Attempts were made to contact school officials, but at this time, we have not heard back.