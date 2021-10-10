Ursuline High School invites community to annual party, auction

YOUNGSTOWNN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline High School is hosting an event called Girls’ Gone Shopping to benefit the school’s upcoming auction.

They are hosting multiple local vendors inside their cafeteria for a pre-auction party Sunday.

Admission is a $20 gift card that will be auctioned off at their annual auction.

If you are looking to head out there for some shopping and local cuisine, the event is from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

The first 50 guests will receive swag bags. Everyone who attends has a chance to win a $300 gift card tree or a $500 UHS tuition grant.

You can register for the event online.

Here’s some of the Valley businesses who will be at the event: Coral Rose Boutique, Rosebuds Children’s Boutique, Captain McFinn, Bella Amica, Damsel In Distress, Dineens, Gray Barn Baking, Ivory & Birch, Jeffrey Chrystal Catering, Magnolia’s on the Green, Spruce Home Décor, Studio Oxygen, Villa Maria Farm.

