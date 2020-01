Catholic schools celebrate with masses, open houses and other activities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday kicks off the start of Catholic Schools Week across the country.

Catholic schools celebrate with masses, open houses and other activities for students, families and community members.

Ursuline High School is joining Catholic schools across Mahoning and Trumbull counties for their its service project called, Catholics in the Community.

Each school was asked to collect different products for their “kids for kids” store.

Watch the video above for more information.