Ursuline graduate celebrates with drive-thru graduation party

On Saturday, family and friends of Ursuline graduate Keire Jackson celebrated his accomplishments with a drive-thru graduation party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior high school graduates across the Valley are still being recognized for their accomplishments.

On Saturday, family and friends of Ursuline graduate Keire Jackson celebrated his accomplishments with a drive-thru graduation party.

Keire is the son of former Youth Sports Program director for YCSD, Kevin Jackson III.

“It’s nice to know that everybody is coming out here, helping and supporting no matter what. It was really nice to see everybody come by. It really felt special,” Keire said.

Keire says that he plans to attend either Youngstown State University or Kent in the fall with a focus in culinary arts.

