The Ursuline Center is located at 4280 Shields Rd. in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The public is invited to learn more about Medicare at the Ursaline Center next week.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 there will be two presentations at the center at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They will have the same information at each presentation and additional time to ask questions.

The Ursuline Center is located at 4280 Shields Rd. in Canfield.

For more information, call 330-799-4941 or go to their website.