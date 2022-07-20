YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Glenwood Avenue is getting a new addition.

A sign reading “coming soon” announced that a Quickmed Urgent Care is opening next to the Glenwood Fresh Market.

The company, which started in Liberty, said the traffic from Canfield Road made it a great location.

Amber Bodrick with Quickmed said she grew up on the south side and sees a huge need for access to medical care in the area.

“There’s a significant need on the south side of Youngstown, Glenwood to be exact, and that is an area that is really being developed and YNDC is doing a phenomenal job,” said Bodrick.

The urgent care should be open sometime this fall.