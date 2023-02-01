YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday, Youngstown’s Uptown District added more vacant lots to the neighborhood as three more buildings were demolished along the Uptown’s stretch of Market Street.

The building that once housed the Colonial House restaurant was one of which that was torn down. In its heyday, from the 1950s to the 1970s, the Colonial House was one of the area’s most popular restaurants. It caught fire in September and had been boarded up ever since.

Three blocks south, the buildings that once housed JJ’s Lounge and Scarsella’s Restaurant were also demolished. Both were emergency demolitions because the floors and side walls had collapsed.