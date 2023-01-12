PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — UPMC announced its plans to increase minimum starting wages for entry-level positions to $18 an hour within the next few years.

UPMC made the announcement Thursday, saying the increased wage is an effort to support its workforce, recruit new employees and continue to be the employer of choice in healthcare.

The $18 an hour will go into effect by January 2025 at UPMC Pittsburgh, Harrisburg and Williamsport-area hospitals. By January 2026, UPMC’s additional sites in Southwest Pennsylvania, Western Pennsylvania, Western Maryland and Southwest New York will reach $18 an hour, as well.

UPMC said this action is based on its continual evaluation of the market and solidifies its reputation as a desirable employer with industry-leading total compensation packages, a focus on work-life balance and significant opportunities for career advancement.

Those making $18 an hour and taking full advantage of UPMC’s salary and benefits package will earn the equivalent of $27 an hour. Benefits available include:

Retirement savings plan with a percentage match by UPMC

Defined benefit pension plan paid entirely by UPMC

Merit program rewarding eligible employees for their performance

Tuition assistance for employees and their families

First-dollar health care coverage for entry-level positions

Paid parental leave

Comprehensive health insurance

Generous paid time off

New benefits in 2023

Subsidized emergency and backup child and senior care options

Increased fertility benefits

“In addition to this adjustment to our entry-level wages, we aggressively move our salary ranges each year as the market moves, to ensure we remain the health care employer of choice,” UPMC Senior Vice President John Galley said. “At $18 an hour, UPMC employees will earn more than double the current minimum wage in Pennsylvania.”

Wages and benefits for UPMC employees represented by unions will continue to be negotiated by their respective unions.

UPMC is the largest non-government employer in Pennsylvania with over 95,000 employees. For more information about their careers, visit careers.upmc.com.