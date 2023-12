YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re heading to any UPMC medical facility later this week, you’ll need to take your mask with you.

Starting Wednesday, the hospital system will require all employees, patients and visitors to wear masks at all locations.

Hospital officials say the requirement is due to an uptick in RSV cases along with influenza A and B.

Officials say they will keep monitoring the number of cases and will adjust protocols as needed