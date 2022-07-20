NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – A major infrastructure project is taking place in New Wilmington.

A gas line is being replaced underneath Market Street. The current line is steel and is being replaced and upgraded to a new plastic line.

The work is being done from this one location to replace up to 800 feet of line.

The line should be in place within 10 days then it’s up to the paving company to handle any road resurfacing.

Westminster has not been told that any part of the project will still be going on when school starts in late August.