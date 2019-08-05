Upgrade work continues to make sure antenna users can watch WKBN 27

The FCC required us to change frequencies Friday and since then, some haven't been getting our channels

(WKBN) – If you or someone you know watches WKBN 27 over the air using an antenna, we want you to know that work continues to upgrade our transmitter.

On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission required every TV station serving Youngstown to change frequencies.

WKBN 27 and 33 WYTV are currently transmitting at low power on our new frequency. That means many people cannot tune us in with an antenna.

It will take several days and good weather to let crews finish the upgrade work.

WYFX Channel 19 and its subchannels are off the air. Those subchannels carry programming for myYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV.

When WYFX returns, it will be on Channel 32.

This does not affect you if you watch us through cable, Dish Network or streaming.

We will tell viewers when we complete upgrades to WKBN/WYTV and WYFX through our news app. Just download the app and enable alerts.

