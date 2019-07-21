UPDATES: Man charged with shooting daughter’s 17-year-old boyfriend in New Castle

Police say Dbiagio told them he blamed Jevcak for smoking marijuana with his daughter and other teens

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Beaver Falls faces a murder charge for shooting a teenager from New Castle who was dating his daughter.

New Castle police say 41-year-old Michael Dbiagio was charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

According to KDKA, police say Dbiagio shot and killed 17-year-old Darren Jevcak from Lawrence County Friday night. Police say Dbiagio told them he blamed Jevcak for smoking marijuana with his daughter and other teenagers. Dbaigio allegedly shot him in the arm.

According to the criminal complaint, he walked over to Jevcak and shot him in the head. He later told police Jevcak appeared to be in shock so he wanted to put him out of his misery, according to KDKA.

Dbiagio admitted to getting his firearm and driving up to New Castle from Beaver Falls. He then shot Jevcak when he walked out of his workplace.