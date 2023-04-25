SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- WKBN continues to follow the ongoing situation at the Sharon Towers Apartments.

It started after water in the building was cut off due to failure to pay the past amounts due.

That bill fell on the property manager to pay as utilities are included in rent. This opened an investigation. The building deemed unlivable.

Both the now former property manager and the building owner are scheduled for court hearings next month. Residents, the city, and the district attorney all want answers as to how it got here.

Sharon’s City Manager Bob Fiscus said the former property manager Joe Fusco turned himself in on the bench warrants to district court last week. The other player, property owner Nancy Ducker turned herself in for her alleged involvement as well. Fusco will be in court Monday and Ducker will be in on May 11.

Fiscus said though this is a step, it is still an “all hands on deck” situation.

“It’s really enlightening to see how fast everyone came together. There was zero delay. as soon as this crisis became apparent everyone instantly came together and worked together and that was without having a good plan in place,” said Bob Fiscus.

Several different agencies have stepped in to assist the city to help residents. Many are living in local hotels, waiting for some answers.

Fiscus, who also serves as the fire chief, was able to give me some details as this is an ongoing legal case.

He says there’s a list of roughly 60 fire violations. These included broken, inoperable fire doors, which prevents smoke from rising in the building if a fire started. Smoke detectors also not working properly.

Fiscus is truly thankful for the several different agencies, some they’ve never really had the chance to work with before.

Some of the biggest help is coming from the Shenango Valley Urban League, who’s helped with getting housing arranged. The Community Food Warehouse also stepping in, making sure no one is without food.

There are several organizations to thank for their help, but also a neighboring borough.

West Middlesex councilmen Bill Novak took to social media, asking for donations and other necessities. Novak says the situation in Sharon has opened the conversation countywide, to keep landlords accountable.

“This one particular issue is leading to potentially a conference at some point countywide to discuss different issues that municipalities are facing, working together as an entire county to work on fixing them,” Novak said.

Novak says the residents of the towers still need plenty of hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Borough building on North Street.

Novak said that the Shenango Valley itself is a small community. He feels the valley truly pulls together to take care of those who need it. A sentiment that is echoed by many others that live here.