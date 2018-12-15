Local News

Update on I-80 project, officials say it is "99-percent finished"

This project started back in June of 2015

MAHONING / TRUMBULL counties, Ohio (WKBN) - It has been three and a half years and now, a huge project to widen and re-pave one of the state's busiest stretches of Interstate 80 is almost finished.

The project runs through several communities in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, including Austintown and Weathersfield. 

Officials with the state Department of Transportation tell us work on this $91.5 project is, in their words, 99-percent complete.

By the end of the day Friday, workers were to have finished installing new fencing along the highway, as well as new overhead signage.

The rest will be small jobs such as grading of the landscaping on the sides of the road and planting grass.

