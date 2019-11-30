UPDATE: Crews fix Youngstown Christmas tree after Wednesday’s high winds

On Wednesday, the tree was leaning at the spot where it was fixed when it was put up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were back Friday at Youngstown’s Christmas tree fixing the damage it sustained from Wednesday’s high winds.

On Wednesday, the tree was leaning at the spot where it was fixed when it was put up.

The tree broke as it was being loaded on the truck to bring it to the downtown area from Austintown.

“We are assuring that the repairs we made are holding and we are making sure that it will hold for the remainder of the season. We noticed due to the high winds a few days ago that the tree had a slight lean and we are correcting that as well today,” said Dan from the Youngstown Parks and Recreation Department.

The lighting of the Youngstown Christmas tree is one week from Friday during the holiday parade.