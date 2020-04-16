Upcoming road closures planned in Green Township

These closures are for necessary culvert replacement

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, April 20 through Tuesday, April 21, Green Beaver Road will be closed between State Road 14 and Garfield Road in Green Township.

This closure is taking place for necessary culvert replacement. Overnight closure is possible.

Drivers are asked to use Route 14 to Route 46 to Garfield Road as a detour route.

Then, from Wednesday, April 22 through Friday, April 24, Green Beaver Road will be closed between SR 165 and Renkenberger Road.

This closure is for necessary culvert replacement. Overnight closure is a possibility.

Drivers are asked to use SR 165 to SR 46 to Renkenberger Road as a detour route.