Upcoming road closures for drivers in Mahoning County

Knauf Road and Villa Marie Road will be closed in the upcoming weeks

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re driving through Mahoning County in the upcoming weeks, here are two road closures you’ll want to know about.

Knauf Road will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 25 through Friday June 4.

The road will be closed between Leffingwell and Western Reserve roads.

You can access the detour by using Route 62.

Villa Marie Road will also be closed beginning Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26.

The road will be closed between Hubbard and Bedford roads with a detour available using New Castle Road.

Both roads are being worked on to fix culverts and nightly lane restrictions are likely.