YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mill Creek MetroParks announced on Monday an upcoming road closure for the remainder of the week.

Chestnut Hill Drive in Mill Creek Park will be closed May 23-26 for infrastructure repair. Vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians are prohibited from utilizing Chestnut Hill Drive during this time.

Work on the construction project will target repair and replacement of existing stormwater components including catch basins and culverts. This project will address infrastructure needs in advance of a second project to install new asphalt courses throughout Chestnut Hill Drive.