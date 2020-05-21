Upcoming closures on Route 224 expected through July 2021

The packages containing 3,159 pounds of marijuana is valued at $632,000

(WKBN) – A $9.2 million project to improve U.S. Route 224 will begin on Wednesday.

The project includes resurfacing of U.S. 224 between SR 11 and I-680. as well as SR 625 from U.S. 224 to just north of Tippecanoe Rd.

Two lane-widening projects will also be done. The first is on SR 625, north of U.S. 224, while the other is on U.S. 224 at Pheasant Drive.

Crews will also conduct minor bridge repairs.

Beginning May 27, there will be nightly lane restrictions on U.S. 224 from 9 p.m. until 9 a.m. through late July 2021 for resurfacing. The project will begin on U.S. 224 east of SR 11 and work east.

In early June, expect daily lane restriction on SR 625 and Lockwood Blvd. for waterline work.

Beginning in mid-June, expect daily lane restrictions on SR 625 and Lockwood Blvd. for widening.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed late July 2021.