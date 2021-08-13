Unknown vehicle drops off woman with gunshot wound at hospital before driving away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was dropped off late Thursday afternoon at St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police were called to the hospital at 1044 Belmont Ave. about 6:20 p.m. after a woman in a Jeep dropped the victim off, then drove away.

The victim told police she was visiting a home in the first block of Saranac Avenue when she began arguing with a man.

The man went to his car, grabbed a gun and shot her, reports said.

Reports said the victim was not very cooperative and did not give more information.

The woman is the 83rd person shot in the city this year. Last year, 98 people were shot in Youngstown.

Someone was also shot on Saranac early Sunday morning and was found in a car at Wick Park but it is not clear if the two shootings were at the same home.