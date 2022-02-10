ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Mount Union’s (UMU) Board of Trustees recently approved the addition of a major in data science and analytics.

The university added the program as a minor in June 2021, which found success in its first semester on campus.

The new program reflects the increased demand for data scientists across a variety of disciplines. According to LinkedIn’s 2021 Emerging Jobs Report, “data roles, specifically data scientist and data engineer roles, are increasing steadily — reflecting about a 35% average annual growth for both roles.”

“The ability to interface with and learn from data is critically important in today’s marketplace,” said Dr. Colin Campbell, program coordinator of data science and analytics and associate professor of physics. “Whatever a student’s interests…the major in data science and analytics offers preparation for an exciting and in-demand career.”

“This new major demonstrates Mount Union’s commitment to programming that meets industry demand while continuing to adapt its academic portfolio,” said Dr. Jeffrey Breese, vice president for academic affairs and provost at Mount Union.

To learn more, visit the program’s websites.